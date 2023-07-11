Zambia is hosting a four-day training course on assistance and protection against Chemical Weapons for Anglophone member states in Africa.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) which is the implementing body of Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) says abandoned and old chemical weapons still need to be recovered and destroyed.

Speaking in Lusaka today during the official opening of the training that has attracted participants from different parts of Africa, OPCW Programme Officer- Assistance and Protection Branch Babatunde Olowookere said the use and threat of chemical weapons during the past decade has demonstrated serious violations.

Mr Olowookere admitted that preventing the re-emergence of chemical weapons is a long term undertaking.

He however said while the dangers posed by state chemical arsenals are now receding, other threats are emerging which require countries to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile Mr Olowookere praised Zambia for being a long term partner of the OPCW.

Speaking at the same event, Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Norman Chipakupaku said the training will help state parties to establish basic capabilities that will directly benefit civilians.

And Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Permanent Secretary Hope Situmbeko said Zambia remains committed to providing assistance and protection in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Zambia became a signatory state to the chemical weapons convention in 1993 and subsequently ratified it in 2001.