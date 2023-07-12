Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga is in Gaborone, Botswana to participate at the United States Africa Business Summit being held from July 11th to 14, 2023.

In a press statement by First Secretary Press at the Zambian High Commission in Gaborone Botswana, Julia Malunga , the Africa Business Summit is being held under the theme “Enhancing Africa’s Value in Global Value Chains.”

Ms Malunga stated that on the margins of the summit Mr Mulenga will hold meetings with various investors and other stakeholders and also attend the plenary sessions and sector focused panel discussions on agri-business, finance, energy, health, infrastructure, and ICT, among other sessions.

She said the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) will also exhibit at the Summit to promote Zambia as an ideal destination for investment and tourism in Africa.

Ms Malunga further added that the Zambian private sector is encouraged to take advantage of this Summit to network with various stakeholders and consolidate business partnerships with their African and American business counterparts.

“The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) in partnership with the government of Botswana are hosting the Summit which will bring together African Heads of State, more than 1,000 U.S and African private sector executives, international investors, senior government and multilateral stakeholders,’’ said Ms Malunga.