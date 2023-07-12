Kansanshi Mining PLC has reaffirmed its support towards the education sector where over 35 primary and secondary schools in Solwezi district are benefiting from the company’s Education Quality Improvement Programme (KanEquip).

Kansanshi Mine Head of Education Sylvia Mwanza says the mining giant wants to ensure education standards are improved in the community it is operating from.

Dr. Mwanza said the KanEquip programme is aimed at improving the quality of education as it is one of the most beneficial and sustainable investments to foster economic development in the local communities.

“Education is the backbone of socio-economic development and as Kansanshi, our goal is to contribute to the improvement of quality education through resource support and capacity development of key stakeholders”, she said

Dr. Mwanza disclosed an interview at the just ended North Western Province Agriculture and Commercial Show.

She said education is the greatest equaliser between people within society and the country at large hence the continued support to the sector by the mining company.

Dr. Mwanza said KMP has recorded positive strides in strengthening literacy education such as distribution of 177,000 books to pupils in schools, over 100, 000 text books handed over to 33 schools and 83, 000 reading books distributed to schools and colleges in Solwezi.

Other notable achievements include construction of 10 classrooms with staff houses, two science laboratories, water reticulation and ablution block at Kyafukuma as well as five classroom blocks at mushitala and mbonge.

“We have also conducted teacher and administration personnel competency development training, adult literacy and library services, and sports programs including desk rehabilitation”, Dr Mwanza said.

She added that as part of KanEquip, a programme called “Jimuka! stay in school” was introduced with the aim of ensuring girl children are kept in school during their menstruation days.

“This programme gives girls access to feminine hygiene products to improve their hygiene in order to avoid missing classes. The girls are educated on women’s health, sexual health and risks of early marriage and teenage pregnancy”, she said.

Dr. Mwanza said through this programme, girls are provided with menstrual hygiene packs to ensure every girl attains quality education leaving no one behind.