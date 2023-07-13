The Chasefu District Child Protection Committee members have been urged to be proactive and apply referral mechanisms when handling cases of abuse affecting the children’s welfare.

Eastern Provincial Child’s Officer Gerald Tembo says referral mechanisms will help committee members to identify responsible institutions suitable to handle the reported cases and avoid being liable for committing crimes.

Mr Tembo was speaking during the training of Child Protection committee members on the Children’s Code Act number 12 of the 2022, held in Chasefu yesterday.

He said the government has created a one stop center to avoid the cumbersome movement of persons handling cases and ensure quick justice.

Mr Tembo has however called for a multi-sectoral approach in the implementation of the 2023 work plan in order to make the committee proactive.

And Eastern Province Senior Social Welfare Officer, Yela Lombe has advised committee members to work as a team in addressing challenges affecting the progress of work.

Meanwhile, Chasefu District Child Protection Committee Chairperson, Diana Lupiya, disclosed that limited resources had this year made the committee become less active.

Ms Lupiya, who is also Chasefu District Administrative Officer, has assured the provincial team that the committee would step up efforts, urging committee members not to relax.