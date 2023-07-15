China based Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa has welcomed the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying draws that have seen pitted against Morocco in Group E.

The Chipolopolo Boys will also play against Congo Brazzaville, Tanzania, Niger and Eritrea in Group E of the world cup qualifiers.

In a facebook post, Kangwa said to play at the World Cup Zambia must beat good teams like Morocco who excelled at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

“To play at the World Cup, you have to beat the Best,” Kangwa posted.

Only one team from the group will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.