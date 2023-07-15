Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Administration Maambo Hamaundu has assured all Public Relations personnel in local authorities of his support in enabling them perform their roles of informing the public on decentralization and Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr. Hamaundu said Public Relations personnel perform an important role of communicating the operations of the local authorities and should be provided with adequate information from all departments of the council.

He challenged PRs to inform him if faced with challenges in collecting information from other departments at the council.

The permanent secretary, who was speaking when he officially closed a five day capacity building workshop for public relations officers and media on decentralization and CDF, further urged the PR officers to collaborate with the media in disseminating factual information on decentralization and CDF.

He expressed hope that the interaction between the media and PRs has enabled the media to appreciate the operations of the local authorities and will be more effective in reporting on the activities of the local authorities.

And speaking on behalf of the participants, Kabwe Assistant Public Relations Manager Nancy Chenga thanked the Local Government Association of Zambia LGAZ, Decentralisation Secretariat and the German Development Aid GIZ for sponsoring the workshop, which she said has benefited participants.

Ms. Chenga disclosed that the training will enable participants to effectively communicate with stakeholders, develop media and communication policies and enhance collaboration between the media and the public relations practitioners.

The workshop, which was organized by the Local Government Association of Zambia, with support of GIZ drew participants from local authorities across the country and the public, private as well as community media.