Copperbelt Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo has opened the Zambia National Service(ZNS) Eagles Mealie- Meal at Muss Milling Plant in Chingola District to enhance national food security.

Mr Matambo said at the official opening of the Muss milling plant in Chingola that the government has placed high premium on stabilising mealie- meal prices across the country through such ventures.

The Minister said the Milling Plant has a daily production capacity of 240 metric tonnes of Mealie-meal and to be produced under a collaborative partnership between ZNS and Muss Milling of Chingola.

The Minister noted that the partnership is cardinal because it will not only add to the variety of Mealie- meal brands on the market, but will also make it available to the people of the Copperbelt at an affordable price.

Meanwhile, Mr. Matambo disclosed that the Milling Plant Will be producing breakfast meal which will be fetched at K185, roller meal at K160, number three meal at K85 and Gem meal which will be sold at K100.

He stated that the Government is aware that Mealie- meal prices in Chingola and on the Copperbelt in general are on a higher side with breakfast Mealie- meals selling between K200 to K230 while roller meals pegged at K160 to K180.

Mr. Matambo said the flagging off of the sale of Eagles Mealie-meal will go a long way in addressing the situation and fulfilling Government’s resolve of providing cheaper Mealie- meal to its citizens.

“Government is convinced that construction of additional Milling Plants will assist in reducing production costs of our the staple food, this will result in reduced high prices of the commodity,” he said

He urged the people of Chingola and the Country at large to endeavor to buy Zambia National Service (ZNS) Eagles branded Mealie-meal and other locally produced goods to support the growth of the economy.

The Milling Plant is able to produce 3800 bags of Mealie- meal every day.

Mr. Matambo warned those who will be found smuggling or selling Eagle mealie-meal at more than K185 to be arrested.

Speaking earlier, Zambian National Service (ZNS) Commander and Chief Staff Major General Reuben Mweewa said ZNS is committed to supplementing the Government’s efforts of producing affordable Mealie-meal to the citizens.

Mr. Mweewa explained that the Government through Food Reserve Agency (FRA) had allocated 5, 000 metric tonnes of maize to ZNS to produce Eagles breakfast and roller meal at the Milling Plant in Chongwe, Monze, and Mpika.

“Today we are here in Chingola to continue with this national program that Government and ZNS attach great importance to and has been made possible by Muss Milling Limited,” he said.

He assured the public that ZNS is always ready to work with the local private sector to help better the lives of the citizens.

Muss Milling General Manager Mayi Wanga thanked Government for partnering with ZNS and it will be more beneficial to the Company to address the challenge of food security in Chingola and on the Copperbelt