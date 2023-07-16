Todays Scripture

“The blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are, and when I see the blood, I will pass over you. No destructive plague will touch you when I strike Egypt.”

Exodus 12:13, NIV

No Harm

Friend, in the Old Testament, God sent plagues on Pharaoh and his people for not letting the Israelites go free from slavery. The final plague was that the firstborn sons were going to die. God told the Israelites they had to put blood on the doorposts of their houses. When the death angel came, as long as they had blood over their house, no harm would come to their family. That night thousands of Egyptian lives were lost but none of the Israelites who lived nearby. What was the difference? One had the blood, and the other didn’t. One was under the shelter of the Most High, the other wasn’t. When you keep the blood over your house, when you honor God, He hides you when trouble comes. Things that take other people out can’t take you out. Trouble that defeats others won’t stop you. You don’t have to live worried, fearing what might happen, fearing disease, fearing being laid off. You have blood on your doorpost. You belong to the Most High God.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I am covered by the blood of Jesus. Thank You that I have Your protection over every area of my life and family. I believe that You have put a blood line of protection around me and no weapon formed against me will prosper. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”