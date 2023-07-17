Government has called on traditional leaders to join in the fight against early marriages and Gender Based Violence (GBV) if the cases are to be reduced.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule said cases of early marriages and GBV have been on an increase hence the need for traditional leaders to come on board.

Mr Mukungule made the in Kanchibiya District during the coronation of Chief Luchembe VIII of the Bemba people of Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province.

Mr Mukungule said traditional leaders are the eyes of Government hence the need for them to step up and join in fighting early child marriages and child protection against any form of abuse.

He is hopeful that the new Chief together with others in Muchinga Province will provide the much needed leadership in ensuring that all children in the province are protected against detriment and degeneration.

“You need to spearhead the need to provide education and health care to all children, especially free education that has been provided by government,” Mr Mukungule said.

The PS is grateful to witness the coronation of Chief Luchembe as it demonstrates the importance that the people of Zambia attach to the traditional leaders as custodians of tradition, heritage and customs.

He stated that government regards chiefs knowing that they are a haven of peace, wisdom and development across the country which cannot be achieved without the positive input of chiefs.

Mr Mukungule stated that in order for development to be attained in Luchembe’s chiefdom and Kanchibiya District as a whole, there is need for the traditional leader to work with the Government which holds the mandate and developmental agenda for the country.

He also called on the chief to utilise the many programmes being implemented by government so that development can reach the intended beneficiaries.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Nkula of the Bemba people of Chinsali District called on Chief Luchembe to remain committed as he performs his duties.

Senior Chief Nkula said it is the duty of the coronate Chief to look after his people and resolve with amicably their issues a fatherly heart.

The Senior Chief also called on residents in the area to work well with their chief if they want to see development.

Speaking through his representative Mutale Ng’andu, Chief Luchembe VIII said he will work hand in hand with stakeholders to ensure issues of early marriages and GBV are reduced in his chiefdom.

The Chief further encouraged residents to form cooperatives so that they can benefit from the many empowerment programmes government is implementing to alleviate poverty among residents.

Chief Luchembe VIII whose full names are Stephen Ng’andu Byemba was chosen as Chief Luchembe on September 10th 2021.

His coronation took place yesterday in Kanchibiya District at the palace ground