The Magistrate Court in Kawambwa has reserved ruling to tomorrow on returning of the bench warrant issued to Kawambwa Central Member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa.

The Magistrate Marting Namushi has since ordered that Mr. Chilangwa remains in police custody while the other six co accused persons have their police bonds extended.

This is in a matter in which, Mr. Chilangwa was issued with a bench warrant on May 24, 2023 for absconding court sessions for three consecutive sittings in the Kawambwa Magistrate Court.

But on Saturday July 15, 2023 Mr. Chilangwa surrendered himself to Kawambwa Police Station after going into hiding for over a month.

When the matter came up before the court Mr, Chilangwa told the court that he missed the court sessions on April, 11 because he was unwell and that while on July 22 and 24, he was attending to another case at the Lusaka High Court.

Mr. Chilangwa also explained that he could not avail himself before the court as he was not in the right frame of mind after being issued with a bench warrant without first being warned.

He said because of that he feared to be bundled into a police vehicle commonly known as Kasalanga like a hard core criminal.

And the state represented by State Advocate, Mwala Museta asked the court not to entertain Mr. Chilangwa’s explanation because he has failed to produce before court the records of proceedings at the High Court as alleged and also failed to account for the rest of the other eight days.

But Mr. Chilangwa’s defence lawyers, Boniface Chiwala, Kampamba Kombe, Jonas Zimba and Benjamin Mwelwa all pleaded to the court to exercise maximum leniency on the accused person saying his absence was not out of disrespect to the court.

The defence lawyers said as gatekeepers of the temple of justice, the court should show forgiveness and give him a second chance and benefit of doubt because to error is human but to forgive is divine.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Ronald Chitotela, and Mr. Nickson Chilangwa with five others are appearing before Magistrate Martin Namushi in the Kawambwa Magistrate Court for arson, threatening violence, malicious damage to property and assault cases committed in August 2021.

The other five accused persons are Kalumba Chifumbe, Davy Kaniki, Chabu Chitotela, Charity Musantu and Kunda Chitotela.