By BENEDICT TEMBO

GOVERNMENT has said it is keen to continue collaborating with Rwanda in support of regional and international peace-keeping efforts.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said as Zambia prepares to assume the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community organ of politics, defence and security next month, it is confident of support from friendly and like-minded nations such as Rwanda.

During the occasion to mark Rwanda’s 29th Liberation Anniversary in Lusaka on Friday, Mr Mwiimbu said at the multilateral level, Zambia and Rwanda continue to collaborate on issues of mutual concern not only to their countries but to the African continent while supporting each other’s candidatures in the international system.

Mr Mwiimbu expressed happiness that Zambia and Rwanda have continued to enjoy excellent bilateral relations cemented by common principles and values.

He said the important role that peace and stability plays in advancing economic and social development cannot be overemphasised.

“Rwanda continues to distinguish herself through support to peace initiatives on the continent, including your active engagement in the resolution of the insurgency in Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique. Zambia will equally continue to collaborate with Rwanda in support of regional and international peace keeping efforts,” Mr Mwiimbu said

He commended the resilience and resolve shown by the people of Rwanda to rise from their challenging history and become a flag bearer of social economic advancement which he described as a remarkable achievement.

“This is comparable to the proverbial rising of the Phoenix from the ashes,seeing how Rwanda has clearly distinguished herself as a force to reckon with on African continent,” Mr Mwiimbu said

And Rwanda High Commissioner to Zambia Amandin Rugira said Rwanda under the leadership of President Paul Kagame has made tremendous strides in all aspects of national development.

“Rwanda has been repeatedly ranked the safest, peaceful, cleanest and one of the fastest growing economy not just in Africa but also in the world,” Mr Rugira said

He said the achievements Rwanda has recorded in the political and socio-economic development are beyond what many would have imagined in the aftermath of the Genocide against the Tutsi.