Newly promoted FAZ Super Division side Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have announced the appointment of Justin Chinama as new head coach.

Chinama is replacing Harrison Tembo who has been demoted to the role of assistant coach.

Mighty Chairman George Katongo said his management is confident Chinama would excel in his second spell at Shinde Stadium.

“Following our team’s promotion to the Premier league for the season 2023/2024.

The following changes have taken place with immediate effect.As a strengthening up measure. Our Club Board has appointed coach Justin Chinama as Head coach to be deputised by Harrison Tembo and Charles Kafula,” Katongo said.

“This measure is meant to bring more experience to our technical and be able to cope with the Premier league demands.It is our hope and belief that Coach Justin will impact his vast knowledge and expertise on our club and help achieve the desired results,” he said.

“We urge All our supporters and followers to join the club and give coach Justin all the support as he takes up as Head Coach,” Katongo added.