FAZ has revealed that the 2023/24 Super Division season will kick off on August 19.

According to the fixtures released on Wednesday, champions Power Dynamos will commence their title defence away at Prison Leopards in Kabwe.

Last season’s runners up FC Muza will host Zanaco in Mazabuka as Zesco United travel to Lusaka to face Napsa Stars.

Record 13-time league champions Nkana will be up against Red Arrows on day one of the season.

Promoted side Mighty Mufulira Wanderers will begin new life in the top league with a home match against Green Buffaloes.

Lovers of the Kitwe derby will have to wait for round 12 matches to see Nkana battle Power Dynamos on November 15.

Nkana’s seemingly grudge encounter against promoted Kitwe rivals Mutondo Stars is scheduled for Week 2 on August 26.

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

19/08/2023

Green Eagles Vs Mutondo Stars

Nkwazi Vs Konkola Blades

Nkana Vs Red Arrows

Prison Leopards Vs Power Dynamos

F.C MUZA Vs Zanaco

NAPSA Stars Vs Zesco United

Forest Rangers Vs Kabwe Warriors

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Green Buffaloes

Trident Vs Kansanshi Dynamos