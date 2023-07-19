An officer from the Zambia Police has died while four others are battling for their lives in the district hospital after being involved in a fatal road traffic accident in Luangwa District of Lusaka Province.
Luangwa District Commissioner Luke Chikani confirmed the accident stating that the accident occurred when a front left tire of a Landcruiser vehicle registration number ZP 2486B burst on the D145 road in Luangwa district .
Mr Chikani, who rushed to Luangwa district hospital to check on the injured victims, described the accident as unfortunate.
Mr Chikani said the officers were on duty when the accident happened at Mphuka area at around 11:30 hours today, adding that the four police officers sustained multiple body injuries.
Mr. Chikani expressed sadness over the loss of an officer identified as Constable Peter Jere of Luangwa police post.
All accidents are unfortunate. Unless Mr D. C. is telling us that there are accidents that are okay.
May those in hospital recover quickly. May the bereaved family be comforted.
Sad indeed We have to learn speed kills
All police vehicles ignore speed limits its only us normal folk who are targeted
Unfortunate but can we learn from this and avoid such.
I am starting my own news website called “new dawn times”. Lusaka times has been reduced to a site of clones and perverted imbeciles. To all those interested in us having a new regulated site, all I ask for is a little contribution of 50 pounds per person to fund expenses. At this stage I need to know those who would be interested in this initiative so that I can assess how much capital we can raise. If you are interested in helping can you please upvote this post. I will share my contact details soon once i know how popular this idea is. If you cannot afford a mere 50 pounds then just keep your thoughts to yourself
Sad. condolences to the family I have tried to connect the picture with the story, but nope. I can’t.
A tyre burst? Not with modern tyre technology. I suspect over-used tyres. It’s sad really losing lives in this way. We can do far better than this.