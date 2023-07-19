An officer from the Zambia Police has died while four others are battling for their lives in the district hospital after being involved in a fatal road traffic accident in Luangwa District of Lusaka Province.

Luangwa District Commissioner Luke Chikani confirmed the accident stating that the accident occurred when a front left tire of a Landcruiser vehicle registration number ZP 2486B burst on the D145 road in Luangwa district .

Mr Chikani, who rushed to Luangwa district hospital to check on the injured victims, described the accident as unfortunate.

Mr Chikani said the officers were on duty when the accident happened at Mphuka area at around 11:30 hours today, adding that the four police officers sustained multiple body injuries.

Mr. Chikani expressed sadness over the loss of an officer identified as Constable Peter Jere of Luangwa police post.