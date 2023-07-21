Luangwa District Commissioner, Luke Chikani, has bemoaned the delay in completion of the construction of the district hospital.

Mr Chikane says currently the hospital has only one ward which is operational, hence the need to expedite the completion of the wards and staff houses.

Mr Chikane was speaking when Lusaka Provincial Health Director, Simulyamana Choonga called on him at his office.

The District Commissioner further appealed for specialized medical personnel at the district hospital to effectively provide the needed health services to the people.

He said the district hospital is currently referring patients to other health facilities due to lack of specialized medical staff at the district hospital.

Mr. Chikani also cited office space and inadequate staff accommodation as some of the challenges faced by the department of health in the district.

The District Commissioner also appealed to the ministry of health through the provincial Director of health, that they should consider constructing a maternity wing at Luangwa urban clinic.

Dr. Simulyamana Choonga said his organisation is working hard to ensure that all health facilities have better water reticulation systems as well as a maternity wing.

Dr. Choonga also assured the District Commissioner that he will consult the relevant authorities to help address the challenges faced by the department of health in the district.

“We will consult with relevant authorities to find solutions to various health challenges that the district is facing,” said Dr. Choonga.