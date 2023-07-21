MUTONDO STARS INK MAFRO KIT DEAL

Newly promoted FAZ Super Division side Mutondo Stars have signed a three-year kit deal with renowned Singaporean kit manufacturer MAFRO Sports.

Mutondo President Everisto Kabila said under the partnership, Mafro Sports will provide the club with sportswear and accessories.

Kabila said Mutondo fans are also assured of high quality replicas from MAFRO Sports.

“Most importantly of all is that our dedicated fan base will have an opportunity to don high quality replicas from the exceptional designs that come in different sizes that also include kits for women and children,” Kabila said.

“All that we do at Mutondo is for the community and fans and we’ll therefore not leave them behind as we begin our journey in the MTN Super League. We will never leave our fans behind,” he said.

Revived Mutondo will face Green Eagles when the new FAZ Super Division season begins on August 19 away in Choma.