Police in Luanshya has arrested five people in Mpatamato Township in Luanshya District for using raw sewer for gardening purposes.

The five who are all residents of Mpatamato were nabbed in a joint operation conducted by officers from the Zambia police service, Luanshya Municipal Council and Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company.

Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company, Marketing and Public Relations Manager Misheck Moyo has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Luanshya today.

“Following a tip off from the public and increased vandalism to sewer pipes in the area, we engaged the local authority and Zambia Police to confirm the reported cases of diverting and tempering with sewer lines,” he said.

Mr Moyo disclosed that the five are said to have been diverting raw sewer from the Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company Limited (KWSC), main sewer infrastructure in Mpatamatu.

He has since urged members of the public to desist from diverting sewer from its infrastructure for any purposes.

Mr Moya further appealed to members of the public to report such activities to the relevant authorities.

He added that the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.