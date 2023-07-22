The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Western Province has described the death of Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta III of Mwandi, Mulobezi and Sesheke Chiefdom as a great loss to the establishment BRE and the people of Barotseland.

Speaking at a press briefing at Limulunga Royal Palace, Kuta today, BRE Prime Minister and Spokesperson, Mukela Manyando said Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta was a great man with distinguished traditional leadership which he exhibited for 46 years.

“Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta ascended to the throne in 1977 and showed distinguished leadership,” Mr Manyando said.

He said the late senior chief will be remembered for his commitment towards the establishment of the Simahala Wildlife conservancy in Mwandi and Kazungula districts.

Mr Manyando said Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta will also be remembered for the role he played in initiating investment projects aimed at preserving the cultural heritage and the environmental conservation in the chiefdom.

“He was an ardent advocate for the promotion of culture and tradition,” he stated.

The BRE Prime Minister also paid tribute to the late senior chief for his constructive views in the traditional council and the house of chiefs.

Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta III died in Maina Soko hospital in Lusaka yesterday July 20th, 2023 after an illness.