About 400 patients in Nyangwe and Mwase villages in Lundazi District have so far been treated by Zambia Flying Doctors Service (ZFDS) team.

ZFDS Chief Medical Officer, Mulenga Chilambwe says most patients’ conditions include abdominal problems, Gastritis, ulcers, pelvic inflammatory disease among others.

Speaking in an interview , Dr. Chilambwe said the medical team is targeting to treat over 3000 patients in all the five rural health facilities in Lundazi District.

He added that they have collaborated with the Lundazi District Health Office to ensure sensitisation is done in order to achieve the targeted number.

And Chief Kapichila of the Chewa people has thanked the Zambia Flying doctors for coming to Lundazi district to treat people in the area.

The traditional leader said he has been seeing how the medical team has been visiting facilities in other districts saying he is happy that they have now visited his chiefdom.

Sandra Nyirenda, a Mwase resident, has applauded the medical team for provision of medical services to the people in rural areas.

He said services such as dental and eye care services can only be accessed at the district health office which is 31 Kilometers away from Mwase.

“We have no doctors in Mwase and traveling to Lundazi to access dental care is expensive hence we are grateful with what the flying doctors have done,” he said