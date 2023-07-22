President Hakainde Hichilema, while at the Naminwe ranch in Namwala, urged fellow citizens to actively engage in farming activities to achieve food security and bolster the nation’s economy. The President’s call comes as he recognizes the significance of individual and household level farming in ensuring a prosperous and self-sufficient Zambia.

During his visit to the Naminwe ranch, President Hichilema personally inspected the herd and participated in various farming tasks. Expressing his views on the matter, he underscored the critical role that farming plays in achieving food security and fostering economic growth.

“As citizens of this great country, we must prioritize farming activities at an individual or household level,” President Hichilema stated. “This is the surest way of attaining food security and enhancing economic stability.”

The President emphasized the need for public officials, including himself, to dedicate more time to productive economic activities. He expressed his optimism that, while in office, the government would lead by example and devote increased attention to agricultural practices.

“Farming has always been more than just a hobby for me; it is a serious business and a source of self-employment,” President Hichilema remarked, reflecting on his personal commitment to agriculture. “I encourage all citizens to embrace farming and participate actively in securing our nation’s future.”

The call from the President highlights the government’s commitment to address food security challenges in the country. By promoting farming activities, citizens can contribute to the nation’s economic growth and reduce reliance on food imports.

President Hichilema’s vision for a self-sustaining Zambia aligns with his promise to foster inclusive economic policies and prioritize the welfare of the nation’s people. Encouraging citizens to engage in farming not only boosts food production but also provides opportunities for income generation and job creation in rural areas.

“Let’s all get involved and work together to solve the challenges facing our nation. By embracing farming, we can ensure a prosperous and food-secure future for Zambia,”President Hichilema said.

