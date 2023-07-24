Red Arrows are rejoicing over their 10th consecutive National Rugby League triumph after overcoming competition from their closest rivals Mufulira Leopards.

Arrows wrapped up the 2023 crown on the final day of the season after thumping Lusaka 50-21 on Saturday.

In a post match interview, Arrows coach Mwamba Chishimba branded the league triumph as unique.

“Winning the league on the final day of the competition is special because there were also many doubts,” Chishimba told reporters in Lusaka.

“Even divisions came in the team but we tried to bring everyone on body and this is the result that we have gotten. Hard Work and character has paid off,” he said.

Chishimba said winning the rugby league for ten consecutive times has not been simple.

He added:” Look at the past seasons, we have struggled, we have won it on the last day. It means we have got character but it won’t be like that forever we need to wake up.”