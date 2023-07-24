Chilanga Town Council through the District Planning Department has demolished illegal trading structures along Kafue Road and in other parts of Chilanga.

Chilanga Town Council Public Relations Officer, Chimuka Mbewe, said the exercise was being done in an effort to move traders to designated trading places in the District.

Ms. Mbewe explained that the demolition exercise came into effect following the increase in the number of people trading and street vending along Road Reserves.

“Zambia’s Street Vending and Nuisance Act passed the Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 12 of 2018 on Street Vending and Public Nuisance, of which it prohibits street vending and classified it as a public nuisance, making it an offence for anyone trading in undesignated places,” she stated.

The Public Relations Officer stated that the Local Authority has 56 tables at Sangalala Market and 40 tables at Katandabale Market which remain unoccupied.

She said there are sufficient trading spaces to accommodate those trading from the Road Reserves.

Ms. Mbewe added that Chilanga Town Council would have henceforth warned all those in the habit of selling along the road reserves to desist and return to the designated trading places.

This was contained in a press statement .