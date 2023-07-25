President Hakainde Hichilema says government is considering reviewing the law on cattle to stiffen punishment against livestock theft.

He said livestock thieves deter development and hence the need to stiffen punishment to about 15 years imprisonment.

The President was speaking last night when over 200 community members who included Namwala District UPND party officials came to greet him at his Naminwe Ranch in Namwala District.

The Head of State further encouraged the community to take advantage of the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission CEEC loans to enhance their well-being.

He disclosed that in the 2024 budget, the (CDF) is expected to increase to accommodate more developmental programmes.

He said CDF will remain a game changer in the development of many sectors across the country, such as health, education, water and sanitation and many more.

The President said his government will continue to encourage hard work among Zambians because hard work pays.

President Hakainde Hichilema is at his Naminwe Ranch in Namwala District, Southern Province for a working Holiday.

Meanwhile Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has called on Zambians to emulate President Hakainde Hichilema who from time to time visits the farms and encourages hard work.

And Namwala District Council Chairperson Abel Moonga reported that over 93 clubs and cooperatives were empowered in the 2022 CDF allocation.

Mr Moonga says a lot has been done in Namwala under the increased CDF that includes building of classroom blocks, Water provision to rural health centres as well as education facilities.