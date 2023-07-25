Kafue District in Lusaka Province has recorded an outbreak of rabies.

District Livestock and Fisheries Coordinator, Perfecto Kabanshi confirmed this in an interview in Kafue.

Dr. Kabanshi said samples collected from three dogs indicated the presence of the rabies virus.

“I just want to confirm that we have an outbreak of rabies in Kafue District, so far lab tests from three dogs indicate the presence of the rabies virus,” said Dr. Kabanshi

He disclosed that following the outbreak of rabies in the district, his department has embarked on massive vaccination of dogs against rabies.

Dr. Kabanshi said the department has so far vaccinated over 1000 dogs against rabies.

“We are hoping to vaccinate another 1500 dogs by the end of August,” he said.

Dr. Kabanshi has further warned Kafue Residents to be wary of stray dogs roaming the streets to report to the department of such dogs.

“Let’s report any dogs seen misbehaving in the streets, we don’t want to see a situation where rabies moves from dogs to people,” said Dr. Kabanshi.

He further cautioned guardians and parents to keep alert and ensure that their children are safe from dog bites.

“I also want to urge our parents in the district to ensure that our children are safe, children are the ones who are mostly prone to dog bites,” said Dr. Kabanshi.