Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has urged Teachers to be professional and refrain from corporal punishment when disciplining learners.

ZANEC President George Hamusunga indicated that teachers should refrain from corporal to avoid unnecessary problems, adding that corporal punishment has been banned by the government.

This came to light following the Teacher of Kasenengwa District of Eastern Province who has been arrested by police for allegedly assaulting a grade two pupil who sustained a fractured leg for failure to write school work after losing a pencil.

Mr Hamusunga advised that the teachers to be professional and use other alternative punishments that do not violate the children’s code act and ensure safety of the pupils under their care.

‘’As ZANEC we are very disappointed to hear that the teacher in Kasenegwa beat up a pupil so badly, this is unacceptable, our position together with the teachers trade union is that we do not condone corporal punishment on the learners and corporal punishment has been banned by the government,” he said

“Therefore, we are asking for very strong child protection policies that should govern our schools so that our child can be safe,” he noted.

Mr Hamusunga however, expressed happiness to hear that the teacher was arrested as it will send a message to the other teachers that have been involved in beating children.

He noted with concern that teachers are entrusted with pupils when they are at school thus they must ensure that the learners are safe.

