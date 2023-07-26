Chiengi Member of Parliament, Given Katuta, has been apprehended by the police on charges of Common Assault, according to a statement by Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga. The incident came to light after Times of Zambia photojournalist Henry Chunza reported that he was assaulted by the Independent Parliamentarian while on duty at the Parliament premises on July 21, 2023, around 09:00 hours.

Following the complaint from Chunza, the police took swift action and arrested Ms. Katuta, who was being held at Emmasdale Police Station. However, she was expected to be released pending the fulfillment of the Police bond conditions.

The alleged incident occurred on the said date when the Speaker of the National Assembly ordered Ms. Katuta to leave the chambers due to her suspension from the house for a period of one week. As she was exiting, the MP reportedly spat in the face of the journalist and, with the assistance of other members of parliament, physically harassed him. Subsequently, they forced Henry Chunza to delete the pictures he had taken.

One of the Members of Parliament who was identified by the complainant as being present during the assault is Tasila Lungu, the representative of Chawama Constituency.

The news of a Member of Parliament being involved in such an incident has raised concerns among the public and the media community. Assaulting a journalist while they are on duty undermines press freedom and democratic values.