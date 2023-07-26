Government says it has engaged a contractor to upgrade the Chingola/Solwezi road into a dual carriageway whose works are expected to commence soon.

North Western Province Permanent Secretary Grandson Katambi said Bet-Pave, a Zambian contractor, has been engaged and has since mobilized equipment to start the works.

Colonel Katambi said this during an inspection tour of the delivered machinery earmarked for construction of the Chingola /Solwezi dual carriage way.

Col. Katambi says the expansion of the road will help decongest traffic and significantly reduce the cost of doing business because goods would be transported on real time.

” This project is for the people of North Western Province and so there should be equal participation among the community members. I urge you all yo work together and embrace development as well as take care of this equipment camped in your community,” Col. Katambi said

The Permanent Secretary implored the community members to embrace the project and safeguard the equipment.

Kibanza ward Councillor Moses Kokela, expressed gratitude to the government for the development and that the expansion of the road network will ease transport modalities and enhance business investment.

He addedthat the project will create job opportunities for the local people in the area which will improve their livelihoods.

” We are happy with this development as it will decongest traffic and bring about economic investment as well as promote inclusiveness through creation of jobs for the local citizens,” Mr. Kokela Said.

Bet-Pave representative Hastings Mufwaya assured quality service delivery and implored community members to support local contractors.

“Bet-Pave will ensure that the service delivery is of quality and long lasting. I am urging the community members to wholly support local contractors to promote inclusiveness and value addition,” he said.