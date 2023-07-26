Our current government is facing mounting criticism for its inability to heed the concerns of its citizens and instead, seemingly prioritizing external interests over the welfare of the general public. While the ruling party’s MPs may have a significant role to play in representing their constituents, many appear to be sidelined, with the president’s focus seemingly fixed on impressing western countries through debt restructuring. This disconnect between government actions and public needs threatens the party’s standing and calls for urgent measures to restore public trust.

One of the major failures of the current government lies in its inability to control the soaring cost of living, particularly concerning the staple food, mealie meal. Despite assurances during their campaign, the government has been unable to implement effective policies to curb food inflation, resulting in a heavy burden on the majority of citizens who rely on maize as their primary source of sustenance. This situation has exacerbated poverty levels and negatively impacted the overall standard of living for many Zambians.

Citizens have grown disillusioned with the government due to its failure to deliver on various campaign promises. Ranging from infrastructure development to job creation and poverty alleviation, many pledges have remained unfulfilled, leading to widespread disappointment among the electorate. This broken trust erodes the credibility of the government and heightens the urgency for corrective action.

1. Ignoring Public Outcry:

Despite widespread public discontent, many members of parliament within the ruling party appear to have little influence on government decisions. Their inability to effectively advocate for the needs of their constituents has left citizens feeling unheard and overlooked. This disconnection between MPs and the people they represent creates a gap in accountability and raises questions about the government’s commitment to democratic representation.

2. Prioritizing Debt Restructuring over Citizen Welfare:

Rather than addressing pressing domestic issues, the president’s focus on impressing western countries through debt restructuring has raised concerns about misplaced priorities. While external relations are important, the government’s primary responsibility should lie in securing the well-being of its citizens. Neglecting critical issues like the cost of living, mealie meal prices, and fuel costs in favor of appeasing foreign stakeholders risks alienating the electorate and further eroding public confidence.

3. Exacerbating Economic Challenges:

The government’s emphasis on debt restructuring might be a necessary measure to address financial pressures, but it should not overshadow the need to tackle pressing domestic economic challenges. Failure to prioritize and implement solutions to stabilize the economy and alleviate the cost of living will only deepen the hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

4. Risking Political Fallout:

The growing dissatisfaction among the electorate could pave the way for political fallout in the upcoming 2026 general elections. If the ruling party’s MPs fail to voice the concerns of their constituents effectively, citizens may seek alternative leadership, leading to potential shifts in political dynamics.

Recommendations:

1. Empowering MPs’ Voices:

Within the ruling party, there must be a concerted effort to empower MPs and grant them a more significant role in shaping policy decisions. This includes fostering open dialogue between party leadership and MPs and providing platforms for constructive input from all representatives.

2. Balancing External Relations and Domestic Welfare:

While external relations are important for economic stability, the government should strike a balance between debt restructuring and prioritizing domestic welfare. Allocating resources to address pressing issues like the cost of living and food security is crucial to demonstrating a commitment to citizen welfare.

3. Public Engagement and Transparency:

To bridge the gap between government actions and public needs, the ruling party must engage in transparent communication with citizens. Regular town hall meetings, public consultations, and feedback mechanisms can help foster trust and ensure that the government remains accountable to its constituents.

The ruling party’s failure to address public outcry and its perceived prioritization of external interests risk alienating the electorate and jeopardizing its standing in the upcoming general elections. To avoid a vote of No Confidence and regain public trust, MPs must actively advocate for the needs of their constituents, and the government must balance external relations with addressing pressing domestic challenges. By fostering transparent communication and prioritizing citizen welfare, the government can reaffirm its commitment to democratic representation and ensure a brighter future for Zambia and its people.

By Alexander Vomo