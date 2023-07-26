In a show of unwavering support for the Copper Queens, President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed immense pride in the national women’s football team’s debut World Cup appearance. Competing against the best teams on the global stage, the Copper Queens have earned accolades for their exceptional performance and determination.

Acknowledging that victory has eluded the team thus far, President Hichilema emphasized that every defeat brings both pain and opportunities for growth. In a statement, he urged the country and the Copper Queens to embrace this valuable experience and use it as a stepping stone for the future.

President Hichilema’s commitment to women’s football development is resolute, and he has pledged to further enhance the team’s capabilities. To achieve this goal, the Government will focus on providing the players with more exposure to competitive friendlies. These friendly matches against formidable international opponents will enable the Copper Queens to hone their skills, gain valuable tactical insights, and sharpen their competitive edge.

Additionally, the President stressed the significance of bolstering the women’s domestic league. Recognizing the vital role a strong domestic league plays in nurturing talent and fostering growth, President Hichilema pledged to support initiatives aimed at making the league more competitive and robust.

The President’s announcement came through his official Facebook page, where he articulated his commitment to women’s football and gender equality in sports. His message not only resonates with football enthusiasts but also underscores the importance of creating equal opportunities for women in all aspects of society.

The Copper Queens’ participation in the World Cup marks a significant milestone in Zambian football history. As they continue to inspire the nation with their passion and dedication, the support from the Government and the public will be a driving force behind their journey to success.