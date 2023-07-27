CAF Champions League envoys Power Dynamos have bolstered their squad with six new players ahead of the 2023/2024 season.

Power on Thursday confirmed the signing of midfielder Francis Zulu, midfielder Cephas Mulombwa, defender Kondwani Chiboni, midfielder Salulani Phiri, Cameroonian left-back Gong Bong Lionel and defender Dominic Chanda.

Club Chief Executive Officer Gibson Chaloba said the new acquisitions would improve Power’s performance.

“Gong Bong Lionel, a remarkable left back, hailing from Cameroon, has showcased his skills across all levels of the game, representing his beloved nation in both junior and senior national teams. From South Africa, Bong, has eventually found himself in Zambia, making the leap to Power Dynamos FC after leaving Buildcon FC,” Chaloba stated.

Power are preparing to face African Stars of Namibia in their CAF Champions League preliminary round in mid August

The Kitwe outfits are scheduled to face Simba SC of Tanzania in an international friendly on August 6.