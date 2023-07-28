Minister of Lands Elijah Muchima has predicted that the people of Zambia will ask President Hakainde Hichilema to seek a second term of office because of his good leadership.

Dr. Muchima said President Hichilema is selfless and has a big heart for the country.

He believes currently President Hichilema is creating an unprecedented legacy .

Speaking when First Quantum Minerals Limited donated land to the Government in Ndola on Thursday, Dr. Muchima highlighted debt restructuring, free education and recruitment of public workers as some achievements President Hichilema has scored.

“People have been thinking President Hakainde is just traveling anyhow, looking for wine. No, he doesn’t drink. He has been looking for friends to help him and he has managed. He wanted to cure the problem of the debt, the restructuring. Our friends (PF Government) left a big debt, there has not been any money and even today we have free education, teachers, nurses have been recruited,” he said.

Dr. Muchima continued:”The President has a big heart for this country. He is so dynamic and I can foresee you people of Zambia asking for another term for HH because the legacy he is creating is unprecedented. He is not a selfish man, look at his cabinet, balanced. Look at the things he is doing.”

He said President Hichilema was on the right path as Head of State.

“He has the interest of the people, not himself. This country today the IMF is coming in, that debt has been restructured in the interest of us the people just like Kaunda did, and Mwanawasa did. We need to follow good trends,” he said.