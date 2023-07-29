A 23 year old Zambian man has allegedly murdered a 70 year old man of Meheba settlement in Kalumbila district of North-western Province.

North-western Province Commissioner of Police Denis Moola confirmed the incident that occurred today, July 28, 2023 around 06:00 hours.

“First-hand information on the case of murder occurred on July 28, 2023 around at 06:00hours at Meheba Refugee camp Road 34 block D of Kalumbila District,” said Mr. Moola.

Mr. Moola said the incident was reported on July 28, 2023 at 07:00 hours at Meheba police station by a man identified as Zikingali Pius aged 35 years, a congolese national of the said area.

“He reported that a member of the community identified as Cony Andrew aged 70 years a Congolese national of Chief Matebo, village Meheba has been brutally murdered by a man identified as Boas Ndanji a Zambian national aged 23 years of Chief Mumena, village Ndanji who came to Meheba Refugee camp Road 34 block D to do some piece works,” he said.

He explained that police rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased laying on the ground facing upwards.

“Physical inspection was conducted on the body of the deceased and the findings were that the deceased sustained a crushed head and a cut on the right hand,” he added.

He stated that brief facts of the matter are that the deceased was on his way to church when he was attacked by Boas Ndanji.

“The suspect has been arrested and will appear in court soon. Meanwhile the suspect has given no reason for his actions,” he added.

Mr. Moola also said the body of the deceased has since been deposited into Lumwana First level hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.