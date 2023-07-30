Zambia Shepolopolo target to end their debut FIFA World Cup campaign on a positive note as they face Costa Rica in a formality fixture at Waikato Stadium in New Zealand on Monday morning.

Kick off is at 09h00.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s girls are out of the World Cup after losing their first two Group C matches to Japan and Spain with identical scorelines of 5-0.

Costa Rica have equally lost their first two Group matches to Japan and Spain.

Zambia and Costa Rica are fighting to avoid finishing bottom of Group C as the clash heads.

“We really want to do well and finish on a good note,” Mwape said.

“Tomorrow’s game will not be easy. We are playing a team that has not won any match in the group just like us. That is the reason it won’t be easy,” he said.

Zambia captain Barbra Banda said:”I will be a good battle tomorrow. We want to carry the day and they (Costa Rica) want to win.”

Meanwhile, Japan and Spain who have already qualified to the knock out stage are fighting for the top position as they meet at the same time.