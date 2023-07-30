Zesco United have started making changes to their playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 FAZ Super Division season.

After finishing third last season, Zesco are expected to target the league title next season.

Zesco have so far confirmed some departures and arrivals.

The Ndola club has announced the signing of striker Abraham Siankombo, 25, on a two-year deal from Zanaco.

Chipolopolo keeper Toaster Nsabata has rejoined Zesco on a two-year contract after a short stint at South African Premier League side Sekhukhune.

Furthermore, Zesco have extended striker Lazarous Kambole’s loan deal for another season after the initial six months agreement with Tanzanian giants, Young Africans came to an end.

Meanwhile, Zesco have released long serving defender Simon Silwimba following the expiry of his contract.

Silwimba, who played at Zesco for over ten years, leaves the club after his contract ended last month.

In a media statement, Zesco have further announced the departure of defenders Donashano Malama and Adrian Chama.

Malama has since rejoined Nkana.

Zesco will launch the new league campaign with an away match against Napsa Stars in Lusaka on August 19.