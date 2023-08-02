A 16-year-old grade seven pupil of Muoyo Primary School in Nalolo District in Western Province has committed suicide by using his school neck tie.

A family representative, Likando Mutakatala who is also Induna Ikakena from Lwambi Chiefdom in Nalolo has disclosed the incident.

Mr Mutakatala, who identified the boy as Joel Njamba, said the deceased was last seen on Friday when he left the market where he used to help his mother sell second hand clothes, saying he had gone to school.

“The boy loved school very much so we all thought he had gone to school but we got worried when the day ended without returning home,” he added.

Mr Mutakatala further disclosed that on Saturday morning, after searching everywhere, they were informed by some Muoyo residents that they saw him moving near an unoccupied flat with a stool.

He said the deceased was later found in one of the rooms in an unoccupied flat hanging on the roof with a tie around his neck.

“We found him hanging in one of the rooms with his school tie while standing on a stool,” Mr Mutakatala stated.

He said the family is devastated and puzzled as they have lost a vibrant boy who loved school.

“The boy was even the best pupil during the grade seven mock examination and was also a member of the Junior Engineers Technicians and Scientists (JETS) club,” Mr Mutakatala said.

He said they do not know what prompted the boy to end his life in such a manner, adding that he did not leave any note behind.

And Nalolo District Education Board Secretary, Victor Likezo has described the death of the boy as a big loss to the education family.

“It is very unfortunate that we have lost a very intelligent school boy who would have excelled in life,” he said.

The body has been deposited in Lewanika General Hospital Mortuary and will be put to rest today in Katongo area in Mongu District.

However, in Muchinga Province ,two people have committed suicide in two separate incidents in Kanchibiya.

Kanchibiya District Commissioner Chrispin Chilekwa has confirmed the incidents of suicide that occurred in Chikobo and Mpepo areas of Kanchibiya District.

Mr Chilekwa has identified the two deceased persons as Binwell Nyangasha aged 30 from Chinkobo area and Bernard Changwe aged 38 from Mpepo area of the Kanchibiya District.

The District Commissioner explained that Changwe is suspected to have committed suicide yesterday between 06:00 hours and 07.30 in Chongo area of Mpepo chiefdom, which is about 10 Kilometers away from Mpepo main market where he was last seen.

He said Changwe committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree using a fibre rope and that his body was only discovered by a passer-by at 07.30 hours yesterday.

Meanwhile, Binwell Nyangasha committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree using his pairs of trousers in a near bush about 10 metres away from his house.

He explained that Nyangasha went missing a week ago and was only found dead hanging on a tree yesterday.

‘It is too sad that two people have ended their lives in such a horrible manner,” the District Commissioner said.

And Chief Mpepo has advised the community in his area to always find a better way to resolve matters than resorting to ending their lives by committing suicide.

Chief Mpepo has since urged families and the community in his area to be close and sensitive enough to family members who tend to have been overwhelmed by various challenges of life and quickly engage people who can offer counselling services to them.

“Suicide will never be a solution to solved challenges that people are passing through,” Chief Mpepo said.

And Mande Nyangasha, the brother to suicide victim Binwell Nyangasha, said it is sad that his brother decided to end his life in such an unfortunate manner.

“My brother has left two children and a wife,” Mr Nyangasha said.