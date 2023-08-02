Zambia Clinic in Solwezi district is reportedly operating without toilets forcing patients to use nearby houses or bushes.

This is despite the clinic having an ablution block constructed using the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The ablution block has not been functional as a result of lack of a water system at the health facility.

This came to light during the fourth ordinary council meeting held at Solwezi civic center yesterday.

And in responding to concerns raised by Kimasala Ward Councilor Bernard Kakinga, Solwezi Town Clerk Stanley Mbewe said the local authority will install the borehole and a water tank soon.

Mr. Mbewe said the process of procuring the required items is currently underway.

“We are at procurement stage and as soon as we are done, there will be water there, “Mr. Mbewe said.

He said the local authority is also concerned with the health of the patients that seek health services at the facility as well as the staff and the surrounding community.

“I am coming from public health myself and I fully understand what operating without toilets means, we will have those toilets operational before the year ends,” Mr. Mbewe said.