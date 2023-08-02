President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Israeli investors to consider investing in Zambia.

Mr. Hichilema says Zambia has a conducive business environment to support and promote foreign investment.

President Hichilema said this during a State banquet hosted in honour of him and his delegation by the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, at the presidential residence in Jerusalem last night.

President Hichilema said Zambia is politically stable and safe for foreigners wishing to establish their business in the Central African country.

Mr. Hichilema said Zambia has had peaceful transitions after general elections and he is currently the 7th President.

“May I take this opportunity to invite Israeli investors to consider investing in Zambia because our country is politically stable and safe for foreign investors wishing to invest in Zambia,” said President Hichilema.

The Zambian Head of State said Zambia was more keen on seeing agricultural investment saying this is because Israel is technologically advanced when it comes to agriculture technology.

And Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, says it’s high time that his country increased trade and business with Zambia.

President Herzog said this is because Zambia is slowly becoming a major hub in food security on the African continent.

President Herzog also reaffirmed his Government’s commitment to continue working with Zambia.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tributes to the Jewish forefathers for the vision and commitment they had which resulted in the establishment of the State of Israel.

President Hichilema said this when he visited the burial site of Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern Zionism.

President Hichilema said the Jews fore fathers had a vision despite what happened to them that one day they will reunite and establish the State of Israel.

He said in life it is important to have a dream and a vision adding that this should be supported with action.

“Our Jewish forefathers had a dream and vision that one day they will be reunited and establish the State of Israel and here we are today having this great State of Israel,’ said President Hichilema.

The President also visited Yad Vashem, which commemorates the Holocaust, located on the West of Mount Herzl in West Jerusalem and laid a wreath before proceeding to another museum for 1.5 million children who died during the period of the Holocaust.

President Hichilema is in Israel on a three Day State Visit at the invitation of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Israel is ranked as the 4th most successful economy among developed countries.

The IMF estimated Israel’s GDP at US$564 billion and its GDP per capita at US$58,270 in 2023 (13th highest in the world).

The population of Israel is edging toward 10 million, making it a dozen times larger than it was on the day the Jewish state was established, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) of Israel.

There are 9,727,000 people living in Israel, the CBS said of those, 7,145,000 are Jewish, or 73.5 percent, along with 2,048,000 Arabs (21%) and 534,000 members of other minorities (5.5%).

Israel’s major economic sectors are high-technology and industrial manufacturing.