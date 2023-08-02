Experienced football administrator Simataa Simataa has hailed Shepolopolo Zambia’s debut FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Zambia exited their debut World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica on Monday to avoid finishing bottom of Group C.

Simataa said he was proud of the efforts put in by FAZ, coaches, players and the Government.

He singled out FAZ President Andrew Kamanga in his praises.

“Now that the tournament is over let me say to my friend of many years Andrew Kananga – a big thank you. The Woman’s Cup founded in 1991, Zambia qualified for the first time in 31 years. From 211 members of FIFA, we were in the 32. In our group we came out third,” Simataa said.

“Through you my man to your team of officers, coaches, players and GRZ accept my hearty congratulations and thanks for leading us to this historical fate. Proud of you all. Walk head high and with a spring in your steps my highlight was the sound of our national anthem on day one,” he said.