The devolution of power from the Central Government to local authorities across the country has commenced in earnest. The government has issued Cabinet Office circular number two of 2023, directing all local authorities to take over powers from government Ministries and Departments for the purpose of implementing various programs.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, emphasized that the full implementation of the National Decentralization Policy has become mandatory. This move is aimed at empowering local authorities and promoting effective governance at the grassroots level.

Provincial Permanent Secretaries have been urged to play an active role in monitoring and supervising the implementation of government programs at the Sub-National and local authority levels. Their involvement is crucial in ensuring smooth and successful implementation of the devolution process.

The statement by Patrick Kangwa was read on his behalf during a virtual meeting of the Decentralization Policy Implementation Committee, in which Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in charge of Finance and Economic Development, Siazongo Siakalenge, represented him.

Kusobile Kamwambi, the Permanent Secretary of the Management Development Division, also highlighted that several technical working groups have been actively deliberating on various implementation strategies concerning decentralization. This underscores the government’s commitment to thorough planning and careful execution of the devolution process.