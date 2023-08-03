Police at Central Police Station in Lusaka have detained Apostle Christopher Kunda aged 45 of Plot number 168 Chalala, the Church Leader for Presence of God Life Ministries International for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH).

The incident occurred on July 31, 2023 around 22:30 hours at Society Business Park between Cairo Road and Cha-Cha Cha Road.

He is alleged to have assaulted Reverend Nelson Mhango, aged 62 of House Number 4199B Matero, who is a member of Bumper Harvest Church.

The duo differed after the complainant had advised the suspect against him allegedly having a love affair with a female member of his Church.

This was after the wife of the accused had invited Reverend Nelson Mhango to counsel the couple in Chilenje and on their way taking him back to Matero they made a stopover to buy some food.

It was at that point that Reverend Mhango was assaulted by way of being punched after he continued advising Apostle Kunda to desist from having a love affair with a female member of his church.

The suspect has been formally arrested and charged today for the offence of Assault OABH.

He has been released on Police bond and will appear in court soon.