The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has taken swift action to protect public health by recalling 87 different types of medicines and substances manufactured by Leben Laboratories Private Limited, based in India. The recalled products include injections, tablets, cough syrups, capsules, and ointments, among others.

The decision to recall these medicines came after ZAMRA raised concerns about the quality, safety, and efficacy of products from Leben Laboratories. As a result, ZAMRA has suspended the marketing authorizations for all medicines manufactured by Leben Laboratories for a period of five years.

Makomani Siyanga, the Director General of ZAMRA, expressed grave concerns about the potential risks posed by the Leben Laboratories products currently on the market. In a statement to ZNBC News, he emphasized that the quality and safety of these medicines cannot be guaranteed, and they may pose a significant health hazard to the public.

As a result of the suspension, ZAMRA has made it clear that no product manufactured by Leben Laboratories Private Limited will be allowed in the country during the five-year period. They have called upon all health facilities, pharmaceutical outlets, and members of the public to immediately cease the distribution, dispensing, or use of any product manufactured by Leben.