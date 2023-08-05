Vice President Mutale Nalumango says she is confident that this year’s Agriculture and Commercial Show will bring about inclusive and economic transformation that is centered on equitable distribution of wealth.

Ms Nalumango said the show will set the tone for industrialization that will be premised on value addition in agriculture, mining and manufacturing sectors which have strong linkages for economic development.

She said government has prioritized mining, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism as key drivers for the country’s economic growth agenda.

The Vice President said this when she officiated at the Luncheon held ahead of the official opening of the 95th Lusaka Agriculture and Commercial Show.

Ms Nalumango noted that the agricultural and commercial show is an important day on the calendar as it brings different players of the economy to showcase different products and innovations.

She said the show opens the country to the region and beyond for investments and trade opportunities.

Ms Nalumango stated that the show has also come at the right time when the country is positioning itself for economic recovery.

“I want to thank all the relevant line ministries that have taken part in this year’s show. This is commendable because a number of exhibitors have displayed excellent products and services. And from this, I can tell that as a country we are headed somewhere,” said Ms Nalumango.

The Vice President said through the four strategic development areas identified in the 8th National Development Plan, government will be able to address the economic challenges affecting the country.

Ms Nalumango stated that government will do everything possible to transform the well-being of its people.

And speaking at the same event, Show Society President Duncan Mfula said a number of strategies and programs have been lined up to ensure that it improves the activities of the show.

Mr Mfula stated that the society has invested in improving infrastructure by adding up two new halls to accommodate a number of exhibitors.

He said the society also wants to go digital by investing in E-ticketing so that people are able to buy online unlike physically buying the tickets.

“As a society we want to improve in technology. We want to go Digital so that it can be convenient for both the employees and the show goers who are usually lined up outside just to get the tickets,” noted Mr Mfula.

And the Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank Chief Executive Officer Ignatius Mwanza said the bank will continue to support the government in all sectors of the economy.