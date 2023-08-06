The 95th Agriculture and Commercial Show was officially inaugurated at Lusaka’s Show Grounds by President Hakainde Hichilema who took center stage to address the nation. During the event, the President called for increased productivity and value addition across all sectors of the economy, with a particular focus on the agriculture industry.

Under the theme “Inclusive Economic Transformation,” President Hichilema highlighted the vital role of agriculture in the nation’s economic prosperity. He stressed the need for embracing mechanization and adopting technological innovations to enhance productivity and drive growth in Zambia. The President believes that such advancements are crucial for fostering prosperity and ensuring the country’s economic sustainability.

With the increasing global concern over food insecurity, President Hichilema challenged Zambian farmers and other sectors to rise to the occasion by doubling their productivity. He urged them to view the challenging situation as an opportunity rather than a setback, given the ready market for the nation’s agricultural produce. The President expressed his confidence that with the right measures and dedication, Zambia could become a significant player in addressing global food demands.

“Our commitment lies in fully transforming agriculture and its related ecosystem into profitable business ventures, benefiting our farmers and others in the value chain,” President Hichilema stated. He reiterated his government’s dedication to providing the necessary support and incentives to facilitate the growth of the agriculture sector and its allied industries.

President Hichilema also highlighted the importance of making substantial investments in water harvesting mechanisms to ensure year-round productivity. Water scarcity has been a significant challenge for Zambian farmers, impacting their ability to cultivate crops and support livestock. The government’s focus on water harvesting will address this critical issue and provide a sustainable solution for agricultural growth.

The 95th Agriculture and Commercial Show serves as an essential platform for showcasing the nation’s agricultural potential and promoting economic development. It brings together stakeholders from various sectors, including farmers, agribusinesses, investors, and policymakers, to foster collaborations and drive innovation in the industry.











