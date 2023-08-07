Police in Lusangazi District of Eastern Province have recovered the remains of a three year old boy, Borniface Lungu who was murdered for rituals in May this year.

Zambia Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, confirmed that a broken skull, three ribs and a pair of brown trousers were recovered yesterday and have been secured as exhibits.

Mr Hamoonga said a team of police officers were yesterday, around 16:45 hours led to the scene of the crime by the two Murder suspects, Rabson Sakala and Benson Sakala.

He said the scene of the crime was at the edge of Kasangazi Stream in Lusangazi District near Rabson Sakala’s farm, who is also one of the suspects.

The police Spokesperson said that was where the body of the deceased was dumped.

“The team of Police officers yesterday managed to recover a broken skull, three ribs and a pair of brown trousers which have since been secured as exhibits,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said the remains of the boy would be taken to Lusaka for pathological examination at the University Teaching Hospital UTH).

Boniface Lungu aged three, went missing on May 21, 2023 in Lusangazi District, a situation which led to the arrest of two suspects, Rabson Sakala and Benson Sakala last week.

The suspects later confessed to having murdered the boy for rituals by cutting off his private parts but the sacrifice was rejected by a witch doctor named Samson, who told them that they needed to kill and present to him private parts of either of their Biological sons for the ritual to work since they wanted to get rich.

Meanwhile, scores of visibly angry Lusangazi residents yesterday rushed to Village 87 to witness the search for the murdered boy’s remains when they saw a police vehicle with two handcuffed suspects heading into the hills near Kasangazi stream.

Police officers however, managed to calm the situation by not allowing other people to escort them up to the scene of the crime, which they obliged and only a group of police officers went ahead in search for the boys remains, with the exercise lasting close to four hours , as the search begun from around 13:00 hours to 16:45 hours.