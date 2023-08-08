The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) in collaboration with the Zambia Police Service have apprehended an illegal health practitioner for providing services without a license.

In a press statement by HPCZ Public Relations Manager Terry Musonda identified the suspect as Brian Musonda aged 36 a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mr Musonda said the council working together with the Zambia Police recently conducted an inspection and preliminary investigations into the matter revealed that the suspect had been masquerading as a health practitioner and operating an illegal health facility from his residence in Lusaka’s Makeni East area.

Mr Musonda said HPCZ received an anonymous tip of the suspects’ illegal conduct where it was alleged that on dates unknown but within the month of July the suspect caused the death of a 37-year-old woman of George Compound.

He explained that in his attempt to conduct an operation to remove fibroids the suspect was arrested on Friday 28th July 2023.

Mr Musonda noted that at the time of his arrest, one patient was found admitted at the suspect’s premises and various medical equipment and supplies were recorded.

He further explained that the patient was transferred to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) while the medical equipment and supplies were seized.

“The suspect has since been charged for contravening several provisions of the Health Professions Act No. 24 of 2009 including Section 6 which prohibits any person from practicing without registration and Section 36 which prohibits operating a health facility without being licensed by the Council.

Mr Musonda has since urged the general public to desist from seeking healthcare services from undesignated places or persons who are not registered to practice adding that the public have the right to request for the professional identity of any health practitioner attending them.

He said improving the quality of healthcare services and adherence to National Health Care Standards is not only the responsibility of HPCZ and Law Enforcement Officers but requires concerted effort from members of the public as well.