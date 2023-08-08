A Malawian national of unknown age is reported to have allegedly died suddenly in unnatural circumstances.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywaalii, says Asogo Banda of Mtenje village in Chief Kapondo’s area in Mchinji District, was discovered dead in the house where he was sleeping which is owned by his employer.

Mr Liywaalii said according to the report recorded by Police from Moffat Tembo, 51, a resident of Chiziro area in Chipata, the alleged unnatural death of Banda, is believed to have occurred between 20:00 hours on Sunday and 05:00 hours Monday.

The Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer said brief facts are that the deceased knocked off from where he moulded bricks on Sunday around 16:30 hours in good health.

“He even had a chat with Moffat Tembo, one of the family members of his employer, before going to sleep at 20:00hrs. He was found dead the following morning, “he said.

Mr Liywaalii said Banda was discovered dead by his employer’s son, Saulosi Tembo, aged 24, after he knocked off from where he worked as a guard.

He said Police visited the scene and found the deceased body lying facing the right hand side.

Mr Liywaalii said the body was inspected and it had no physical injuries.

“The body has been deposited at Chipata Central Hospital awaiting relatives, postmortem and burial, “he said.