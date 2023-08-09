The Ministry of Education has embarked on a comprehensive curriculum reform aimed at cultivating the essential human capital required to drive societal progress and development. Education Minister, Douglas Syakalima, highlighted the pivotal role of a well-structured curriculum in enabling individuals to acquire lifelong learning competencies.

During the official inauguration of the capacity-building workshop on curriculum organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization International Bureau of Education (UNESCO-IBE), Minister Syakalima emphasized the significance of a robust curriculum in shaping the educational landscape. The workshop was tailored for high-ranking officials within the Ministry of Education and focused on enhancing their expertise in curriculum development.

“An effective curriculum is the cornerstone of a nation’s educational system, and it plays a crucial role in nurturing individuals who are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving world,” stated Minister Syakalima. He stressed the importance of a curriculum that not only imparts subject-specific knowledge but also fosters essential life skills, critical thinking, and adaptability.

Florence Ssereno, IBE Programme Specialist, underscored that the initiatives undertaken by UNESCO-IBE align closely with the resolutions outlined in the Transforming Education Summit, a significant event convened last year. These initiatives reflect the shared commitment to revitalize and optimize the education sector, ensuring that curricula remain relevant and responsive to the changing needs of society.

Echoing these sentiments, Peter Wells, UNESCO Chief of Education Section for the Southern African Region Office, emphasized the critical importance of designing a curriculum that tailors learning experiences to individual aptitudes and progress. Wells highlighted the need for curricular frameworks that accommodate varying levels of learning and provide opportunities for personalized growth and development.