Ikelenge Member of Parliament Elijah Muchima has reiterated government’s commitment towards enhancing trade between Zambia and Angola through the Jimbe border post in North-western Province.

Dr. Muchima who is also Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has assured that plans to build a pipeline, rail and road connection between Zambia and Angola through Ikelenge district are still active and are expected to be actualised.

The Law maker was speaking when he handed over road construction equipment procured using the Constituency Development Bank (CDF) at a cost of over K 1.4 million, to the CDF committee in Ikelenge.

The Law maker called on the local authority in Ikelenge district to start repositioning the border town for increased investment.

“Very soon Jimbe border post will have a pipeline and rail line passing through it as a connection between Zambia and Angola, Ikelenge district will benefit from this investment that will transform life in Ikelenge,” he said.

Dr. Muchima further urged management at the Ikelenge Town Council to ensure that its programmes support government’s agenda of boosting trade between Zambia and Angola through the Jimbe border post.

Meanwhile, Ikelenge Town Council Chairperson Joe Chizuza who received the new TLB Front-hoe loader machine on behalf of the local authority pledged to give Ikelenge a facelift and ensure that the equipment is used for the intended purpose.

“The bad state of roads in our constituency will be a thing of the past, we will ensure that this brand-new equipment is used for its intended purpose which is to deliver development to the people of Ikelenge,” he said.

And CDF Committee Chairperson Albetina Chitundu has hailed President Hakainde Hichilema for his continued support to local authorities countrywide through the CDF as the government’s flagship development programme.

“The TLB Front-hoe loader machine which we have procured at a cost of K1.4 million is equivalent to the CDF we were entitled to previously, but with increased CDF we can do much more and procure useful equipment and still remain with some money for other programmes,” she said.

Ms. Chitundu said the committee will ensure that urgent programmes such as feeder roads are worked on to ease movements of goods and services in the district.