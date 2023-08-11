Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has called for enhanced security in the market places on the Copperbelt to protect the trader’s properties which are getting gutted repeatedly.

Mr Matambo said this when Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Coordinator Gabriel Pollen paid a courtesy call on him in Ndola that there is need to set up security in all marketplaces so that incidents of fire are reduced.

He has also called for a thorough investigation into the fire that gutted goods worth millions of kwacha in Kitwe’s Chisokone market.

The Minister urged the police to quicken their investigations so that the affected people can know what caused the fire at the market.

Mr Matambo has also thanked the Vice President Mutale Nalumango through DMMU for the quick response in helping the affected people at Chisokone market in Kitwe District.

He said the quick action of the DMMU shows how much they care for the affected people.

He said the Government might not compensate everything that was lost in the inferno but at least, it will provide something that will sustain the affected traders.