Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has called for enhanced security in the market places on the Copperbelt to protect the trader’s properties which are getting gutted repeatedly.
Mr Matambo said this when Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Coordinator Gabriel Pollen paid a courtesy call on him in Ndola that there is need to set up security in all marketplaces so that incidents of fire are reduced.
He has also called for a thorough investigation into the fire that gutted goods worth millions of kwacha in Kitwe’s Chisokone market.
The Minister urged the police to quicken their investigations so that the affected people can know what caused the fire at the market.
Mr Matambo has also thanked the Vice President Mutale Nalumango through DMMU for the quick response in helping the affected people at Chisokone market in Kitwe District.
He said the quick action of the DMMU shows how much they care for the affected people.
He said the Government might not compensate everything that was lost in the inferno but at least, it will provide something that will sustain the affected traders.
All major markets in Zambia aren’t fenced and most stalls have been turned into dwelling places. This compromises the safety and security of the markets. You can’t harbour families and allow them to bring up children in markets. Councils just collect levies and it ends there.
Funny that fat Albert is looking for “external” enemies when the problem is within.
Iwe chimbwi whose responsibility is it to ensure security if not yours. Markets have always been in this situation even before your grandma was born.