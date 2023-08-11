The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended National Division One side Buildcon from the league for breaching FAZ and FIFA statutes.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga confirmed Buildcon had been deregistered from the FIFA registration system.

Buildcon were relegated to the National Division One league after the 2022/23 season.

“Following repeated breaches of FAZ and FIFA statutes around player transfer and remuneration we have had to suspend Buildcon from participating in the 2023/24 season. Buildcon are serving a transfer ban from FIFA and are currently suspended from the registration system which makes it impossible for them to fulfil their league and legal obligations,” said Kamanga.

“In respect of the FAZ constitution, Buildcon is in breach of Article 13 and 18 that stipulates some of their member obligations.”

Kamanga said Football House will advise in due course whether there will be a replacement for Buildcon.